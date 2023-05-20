ALL PERSONS ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to an auto burglary in the Uptown area.

According to the NOPD, the incident happened in the 2000 block of St. Thomas Street Tuesday (May 2nd) around 6 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered an unlocked vehicle and stole several power tools before fleeing the scene.

Anyone who can help identify and locate this subject is asked to contact Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

