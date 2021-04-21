NOPD makes same-day arrest in robbery/kidnapping incident

NEW ORLEANS — Swift action on the part of NOPD Detectives led to a same-day arrest in Gentilly.

On April 14, 32-year-old James Sansone V, was arrested in the investigation of an armed robbery and kidnapping incident that occurred earlier that day.

During the course of the investigation, NOPD Third District detectives learned that the victim had been forced from the 4900 block of Spain Street, and brought to a location in the 2300 block of Amonaster Avenue by multiple suspects.

The victim was later returned to the original location. Through investigation, detectives were able to develop and positively identify Sansone as a suspect in this incident and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

With the assistance of the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad, Third District detectives located Sansone, who was apprehended after he attempted to flee.

A search warrant for Sansone’s residence yielded the victim’s reported stolen property.

Sansone was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center on one count each of armed robbery, second-degree kidnapping, and illegal possession of stolen things.

This investigation remains active and open. Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6000 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.