All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police and the U.S. Marshals Service made an arrest in connection to a March 2023 homicide.
According to officials with the NOPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Allen Street around 5:30 p.m. on March 1. At the scene, police say they found 43-year-old Tamond Dunbar lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.
Dunbar died at scene.
NOPD Homicide Section detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old David Madison as the shooter. He has been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300.
Latest Posts:
- Robert Hanssen, FBI agent convicted of spying, dies in Colorado supermax prison
- Girlfriend hit boyfriend with car, arrested in Alabama
- NOPD makes arrest in March Seventh Ward homicide
- FBI warns public of manipulated photos and videos turned into explicit content
- Scattered storms lingering through Monday evening
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.