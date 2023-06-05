All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW OLREANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police and the U.S. Marshals Service made an arrest in connection to a March 2023 homicide.

According to officials with the NOPD, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Allen Street around 5:30 p.m. on March 1. At the scene, police say they found 43-year-old Tamond Dunbar lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Dunbar died at scene.

NOPD Homicide Section detectives identified and arrested 20-year-old David Madison as the shooter. He has been charged with second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD Homicide Section detectives at 504-658-5300.

