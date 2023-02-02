All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday (Feb. 2), the NOPD’s Violent Offender Warrant Squad and U.S. Marshals arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in Central City in December.

Two men were shot on December 22, in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard. One of the men, 46-year-old Corey Carter, died at the scene.

Now, detectives have identified Kentrell Williams as the suspect.

NOPD VOWS and U.S. Marshals located and arrested Williams, on one count of second-degree murder.

Anyone with additional information on the crime s urged to contact the NOPD Homicide Department at 504-658-5300.

