NOPD looks for two suspects believed to be involved in Ninth Ward shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has released images of two people they suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at the intersection of Saint Claude Avenue and Louisa Street on Sunday morning.

At around 3:47 a.m., the pictured male suspect allegedly shot the victim several times before fleeing the scene.

Two suspects believed to be involved in a shooting at the intersection of St. Claude and Louisa (Photo: NOPD)

Prior to the shooting, the pictured female subject was seen with the male suspect.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured subjects is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.