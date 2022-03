NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a car burglary that happened on March 25, 2022.

According to NOPD’s Twitter, the suspect burglarized a vehicle around 12:53 a.m. in the 200 blk of Magazine St.

Police say the suspect stole many miscellaneous items from the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with any info can contact @CrimestopperGNO at 504-822-1111.

Images of the man can be seen on the New Orleans Police Department’s Twitter page.