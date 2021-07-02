NOPD looking for vehicle involved in armed carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— On Thursday night the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an armed carjacking incident.

According to NOPD, around 10:42 p.m., a victim’s 2018 Kia Sportage was stolen in the 200 block of Camp Street by an armed perpetrator.

Officers believe the suspect left in a dark colored sedan.

After reviewing the security video, detectives observed the stolen vehicle closely following a black Toyota Camry.

Reports show both vehicles fled lake bound on Canal Street and then in an unknown direction.

The suspects vehicle is believed to be a 2014 Toyota Camry that was stolen on June 30, 2021.

The vehicle has a Louisiana license plate YMC104.

The stolen Kia Sportage was bearing a California license plate DVC662.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the referenced vehicles is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.