NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a car in connection to a shooting incident.

According to NOPD reports, in the early morning of Friday (Mar. 3rd) a victim was exiting the interstate onto Franklin Avenue when suspects in a white Hyundai Sonata, pictured above, fired shots at the victim while in their vehicle.

The victim was shot multiple times and was brought to a nearby hospital.

Through investigation, the NOPD was able to identify the vehicle used in the incident.

Anyone with information about this vehicle, the perpetrators or other information about this incident is asked to contact Third District detectives at (504) 658-6030 or Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.