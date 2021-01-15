NOPD looking for two suspects in New Orleans East armed robbery, simple battery

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance in locating and identifying two suspects in the investigation of an armed robbery and simple battery incident in the 4500 block of Wilson Avenue on January 14.

According to NOPD, at about 6:35 a.m., the victim was reportedly standing near a bus which he thought was abandoned when he was approached by the subject pictured on the left wearing the red baseball cap. The subject allegedly pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded his backpack. The subject fired one shot in the ground and told the victim to get away from the abandoned bus. The victim relocated to a nearby store where the subject, along with the unknown male pictured on the right, began to physically assault the victim while inside of the store. The subjects then fled the location.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.