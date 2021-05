NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is looking for 19-year-old Vennie Elphage, who is wanted for an armed robbery incident that occurred on May 13.

Vennie Elphage (Photo: NOPD)

At around 6:45 p.m., Elphage approached the victim in the 1500 block of Milton Street.

Elphage reportedly demanded the victim’s belongings after informing the victim he was armed.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elphage is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.