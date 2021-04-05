NOPD looking for suspects in Westlake armed robbery

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is seeking assistance in locating those responsible for an armed robbery last Thursday, April 1, in the 6500 block of Morrison Road near the Westlake neighborhood.

At about 6:37 a.m., the victim was pumping gas into her vehicle when a dark-colored SUV driven by a thin build, dark complexioned black female with a white medical mask, pulled parallel to the victim’s vehicle.

An unknown thin build, medium brown complexion black male wearing a black baklava mask, grey hooded sweatshirt and dark pants was seen exiting the SUV and entering the driver’s seat of the victim’s vehicle.

When the victim went to open the driver’s door of her, the male subject produced a handgun and ordered the victim to move away from the vehicle.

The male suspect was unable to start the vehicle and fled back to the SUV, taking the victim’s purse.

The SUV then fled the scene.

This vehicle and its occupants match the description of an aggravated assault and attempted auto theft that occurred 11 minutes earlier in the 7000 block of Bullard Avenue.

The suspect vehicle was further described as having its rear side cargo window missing and covered with black plastic. A partial Mississippi license plate was reported, beginning with the letters “EV”.

Surveillance video of the suspect vehicle fleeing the scene can be viewed here

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.