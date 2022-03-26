NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted in connection with an auto burglary that occurred in the 200 block of Magazine Street on Friday.

The NOPD released a series of surveillance camera photos showing the alleged suspect who stole reportedly stole miscellaneous items from the interior portion of the victim’s vehicle.

According to an NOPD report, Eighth District officers say the suspect exited the parking garage on foot to an unknown location.

If anyone that has further information about this incident is urged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.