NOPD looking for stolen vehicle and carjacking suspect

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle stolen during an armed carjacking on January 5.

According to NOPD, at around 8:45 p.m., the victim stopped at a red light at the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Dupre Street. When the light turned green and the victim started to cross the intersection, his car was struck in the rear by a large truck. When the victim pulled over and exited his car, he was approached by a male subject who lifted his shirt and displayed a gun. The victim immediately walked away as the subject entered his vehicle and fled the area while being followed by the truck who originally struck him.

The armed subject is described as standing 5’10” tall with thin build. The subject was wearing a black mask, dark clothing and was armed with a black pistol tucked into his front waistband.

The stolen vehicle is a 2008 Nissan Maxima similar to the vehicle posted. The vehicle bears Louisiana license plate #312DBI. The vehicle has black rims, dark tint, and a Rummel “R” sticker on the right side of the plate. There is also a silver Jesus face sticker on the rear windshield.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or 504-658-6394 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.