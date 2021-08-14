NOPD looking for stolen dog and suspect in New Orleans East

The NOPD is seeking assistance in identifying and locating the perpetrator of an armed robbery in the early hours today (August 14, 2021) in the 7100 block of Bundy Road where a dog was reported stolen.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) —The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in identifying and locating the perpetrator of an armed robbery early Saturday morning in the 7100 block of Bundy Road where a dog was reported stolen.

According to police, around 2:30 a.m., a man was reportedly walking his two English Bulldogs, one adult, and one 4-month-old puppy, when he observed an unknown man pointing a rifle at him.

The armed subject allegedly demanded the victim to step away from the dogs and hand over his cell phone, to which the victim complied. The armed subject reportedly then threw the phone across the street, picked up the 4-month-old puppy (pictured), and fled the scene on foot.

As the armed subject fled on foot, several shots were allegedly fired from the rifle toward the victim. The victim was not injured.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.