NOPD looking for person of interest in Treme shooting that occurred in June

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation stemming from a shooting in the 1900 block of St. Ann Street on June 7.

Chiquita “Badu” Carter (Photo: NOPD)

The NOPD believes 40-year-old Chiquita “Badu” Carter may possess information vital to the investigation and wish to interview her.

The NOPD stresses that Carter is not wanted in this incident and is only sought for questioning.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Carter is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.