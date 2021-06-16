NOPD looking for person of interest in N.O. Military Ocean Terminal shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD has identified a person of interest in ongoing investigation into the shooting that occurred at the New Orleans Military Ocean Terminal on May 31.

Detectives believe 35-year-old Devin Alexander Bazile may possess information vital to the investigation. The shooting at NOMOT in the 600 block of Poland Avenue left one man hospitalized.

NOPD investigates shooting at NOMOT

in the 600 block of Poland Avenue

Bazile is not currently wanted on criminal charges. At the moment, the NOPD’s interest in him is strictly for questioning.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or on the whereabouts of Bazile is asked to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.