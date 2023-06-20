Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is looking to locate a man accused of stealing multiple packages in the First District.

NOPD officials said packages were stolen from two different locations on Wednesday, May 9, and Tuesday, June 14.

Through surveillance video, NOPD investigators said they identified 28-year-old Raymond Buckley as the alleged thief.

NOPD officials said they issued a warrant for his arrest on charges of theft.

Anyone with information about Buckley’s location can call First District detectives at (504)-658-6010, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

