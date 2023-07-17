Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is looking to identify a man who is accused of shooting another man in the Fairgrounds on Sunday, July 16.

NOPD officials said the shooting occurred around 9:01 p.m. at the intersection of North Broad and Duels streets.

They said the victim got into a verbal fight with the suspect inside a business that continued outside, where the suspect allegedly shot the victim.

The victim was then transported to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and the NOPD has not released any additional information.

Anyone with information about this incident can call NOPD Third District detectives at (504)-658-6030, Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

