NOPD looking for individuals wanted for aggravated battery in First District

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— The New Orleans Police Department is asking for help to locate three unknown individuals who are wanted for aggravated battery in the First District.

According to NOPD, around 12:50 p.m on June 18, three unknown subjects riding in the pictured red Kia Sportage attempted to burglarize a truck parked at a towing business located in the 1900 block of Canal Street.

Two of the business owners followed the Kia Sportage in their own vehicles.

While in the 200 block of North Claiborne Avenue, the subjects fired a gun at one of the following vehicles.

The gunfire caused the vehicle’s glass to shatter which severely injured the driver.

Anyone with information regarding this incident and/or the identity of the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD First District at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

PLEASE NOTE: The pictured vehicle was reported stolen and has since been recovered.