Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A man is behind bars and accused of committing a series of vehicle burglaries throughout New Orleans in one month, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD officers say that during the month of July, they received several reports of vehicle burglaries being committed by a suspect driving a light blue Honda Civic. One incident allegedly resulted in the assault with a firearm of two victims.

During an investigation, detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Keddrick Butler Jr. as the driver of the Honda. An arrest warrant was issued for two counts of assault and 27 counts of auto burglary.

On July 26, the Violent Crime Abatement Investigative Team located Butler and the vehicle at a home in the 6900 block of Boston Street. He was arrested and during a search of the home, detectives allegedly found 12 firearms. Of the 12, six were reportedly stolen.

Butler has since been booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center and is facing additional charges of firearm violations.

Anyone with additional information on these incidents is urged to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504)-658-6080.

