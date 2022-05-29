NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – A warrant has been issued for the man police say is responsible for a homicide in early April.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers are looking for 19-year-old Felipe Brown-Sotello after the shooting death of a man in the 3700 block of Mansfield Drive on April 14.

Police said on that Thursday just before 9:50 p.m., they responded to the location on a call of shots fired in the area. When they got there, a man, 19-year-old Jestin Kinard, was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his in juries.

Investigations identified Brown-Sotello as the suspect and on May 29 obtained a warrant for his arrest on a charge of second-degree murder.

According to detectives Brown-Sotello is in custody in Lafayette for a probation violation and now faces being extradited to New Orleans due to the recent charges.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Det. James Fyfe at 504-658-5300.