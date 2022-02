NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is searching for the second suspect involved in the carjacking that happened at Costco earlier this month.

NOPD reported the arrest of 18-year-old Tyrese Harris involved in the carjacking investigation that left a woman hospitalized on Feb. 1.

Now police are looking for a second suspect believed to be a pre-teen.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to call NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.