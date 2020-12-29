NOPD is looking for two in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries in the Treme

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is requesting the public’s assistance in locating two subjects believed to be involved in multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Treme on December 28.

According to NOPD, at around 4:15 a.m., the pictured unidentified subjects were captured on surveillance video burglarizing dozens of vehicles parked in and/or near the 2100 block of Ursuline Avenue. The subjects were also equipped with flashlights and a window punch. They were last seen walking westbound on North Johnson toward Dumaine Street then in an unknown direction.

Subject descriptions are as follows: one subject is described as stocky and was wearing black “Dickie” pants, red tennis shoes, a gray hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over on top. He was wearing a black face/headcover with a vertical reflective strip located on the front. The second subject was wearing a black or blue hoodie with a white t-shirt pulled over it. He also had a black face/headcover with a vertical reflective strip on the front.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the pictured subjects is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP. Information can also be emailed to NOPDTIPS@nola.gov.