NOPD is investigating a homicide in the Sixth District

NEW ORLEANS – The homicide occurred on April 16 near the intersection of Harmony and LaSalle Streets.

Around 11:00 a.m., NOPD officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by shooting near the intersection. Upon arrival, officers found one male victim suffering from an unknown amount of gunshot wounds.

Life-saving measures were performed but the victim died from his injuries at the scene. The Orleans’ Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim after an autopsy is completed and proper family members have been notified.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call homicide detective Bruce Bruggerman at (504) 658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at (504) 822-1111.