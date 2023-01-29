NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in Algiers Saturday (Jan. 28th).

According to reports, around 10:50 p.m. officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. At the scene, deputies said they found a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound near a crashed vehicle.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identify is being withheld pending autopsy to determine the official cause of death and identification from next of kin.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300 or call Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 and toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

