NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Two men are dead after separate shooting incidents on Sunday (Feb. 19).

The first shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Leon C. Simon Boulevard. According to the NOPD, officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshots. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he died.

The second incident occurred at the I-10 Service Road and Camberley Drive. Around 9:00 a.m. officers investigated a call about a body in the canal.

They learned that a man suffered form multiple gun shot wounds. He was declared dead on the scene.

The victims identify has not been released at time. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determined the official cause of death and notify of the next of kin.

Both homicides remain under investigation. There are no updates on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Homicide detectives at 504-658-5300, or to call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.