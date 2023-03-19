NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating two home invasions that happened early Sunday morning (March 19th).

The first invasion happened across the street from the Fairgrounds around 2:30 a.m.

Police say two unknown suspects broke into a victim’s living room, hit him with a firearm and took some of his things before leaving.

The second happened two hours later in Algiers. An unknown man and a woman later identified as Dlanica Mercadel entered a home on Hermosa Street.

The two suspects damaged the owner’s property at gunpoint, and the male suspect hit the victim before taking his belongings and leaving.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is urged to contact NOPD at 504-658-5300. Those wishing to report information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.

