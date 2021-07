NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is investigating a triple shooting near the intersection of Rev. John Rapheal Jr. Way and Josephine Street in Central City.

Police say all three victims are being treated at an area hospital.

The initial call came in around 10:08 Tuesday night. So far, police have not released any other details.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.