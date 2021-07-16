NOPD investigating three shooting incidents near the Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department responded to three shooting incidents within an hour of each other Friday morning near the Seventh Ward neighborhood.



Around 10:30 this morning, NOPD got a call about a shooting at the intersection of Pauger and North Derbigny Streets. Minutes after, police received another call about a shooting on the 1800 block of Touro Street. These locations are just blocks away from each other and police confirmed that the incidents are related.

NOPD found a man shot to death inside of a home on Touro Street, and another man was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time. The Special Operations Division showed up to the scene because there were pitbulls in the house and they wanted to make sure the LSPCA was safe getting them out. Four dogs and a cat were taken from the home unharmed. So far, police have not released the name of the suspect or the motive.

The third shooting happened earlier this morning on the 2300 block St. Anthony Street. NOPD says they got a call around 9:15 this morning about an unresponsive man. When police arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s death was initially believed to be unclassified, but through further investigation, police found that the man was shot. NOPD has not released the victim’s name at this time. This incident is not believed to be related to the shooting on Touro.