NEW ORLEANS – The shooting happened on April 15 near the intersection of South Broad and Washington Avenue.

Initial reports indicate that one male victim was located with a gunshot wound. He has been transported by EMS to a local hospital. His current condition is unknown.

No other details are available at this time and it is an active investigation by the NOPD.

If you have any information, you are asked to call NOPD Sixth District detectives at (504) 658-6060.