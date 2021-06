NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Around 3:00a.m, NOPD reported the incident occurred at the intersection of Fulton and North Diamond.

#NOPD is investigating a shooting that occurred at the intersection of Fulton & North Diamond St. Initial reports indicate there are 2 male victims suffering with a gunshot wound(s) who arrived at the hospital via private conveyance. No further info is available at this time. pic.twitter.com/e6EIiF7jGK — NOPD (@NOPDNews) June 13, 2021

Reports show two men suffered from gunshot wounds and took themselves to the hospital.

There is no additional information of their injuries at this time.

We will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.