NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman wounded on the Westbank Thursday (Jan. 19th).

According to reports, a female victim showed up at a local hospital suffering from a gunshot wound. Detectives determined that the shooting happened in the 2000 block of West Bend Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Reports state that she is in stable condition. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

