NOPD reports pair of unrelated, yet similar shootings Friday night

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department found itself investigating a pair of shootings that resulted in similar injuries late Friday evening.

The first one reported at 10:29 p.m. in the 7800 block of Read Boulevard, which resulted in a non-fatal gunshot would to the hand of a male victim.

The second reported at 11:37 p.m. in the 2500 block of General Meyer Avenue in which another male victim suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the hand.

Both victims were transported to the hospital via private conveyance.

No additional information is currently available on either investigation.