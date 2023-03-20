NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) is investigating a number of shootings that took place overnight that left two people dead, two others wounded, and one arrested.

In the French Quarter, one of those shootings occurred just before 1:30 a.m. Monday. According to NOPD, the incident happened in the 600 block of North Rampart. The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

A domestic dispute led to a shooting in Algiers, killing a 42-year-old man. Police say it happened just before 11:00 p.m. Sunday in the 4100 block of General De Gaulle Drive. Jayden Woods, 19, was arrested in connection with the shooting and now faces second-degree murder charges.

It was less than an hour earlier that another shooting occurred in the St. Roch Neighborhood in the 2400 block of North Villere Street. Police say a man was transported to a nearby hospital, and the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Police began investigating a shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Esplanade Avenue shortly after 10:00 p.m. Sunday. One victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transferred to a local hospital by EMS. Details are limited at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111.

