NOPD investigating illegal chop-shop operation

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is seeking assistance with information to aid in the investigation of an uncovered illegal auto theft “chop shop” operation.

According to NOPD, on December 29, 2020, NOPD Fifth District Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into a report of a flatbed tow truck stolen from the 3600 block of Almonaster Avenue. During the investigation, NOPD Fifth District detectives were able to locate the stolen tow truck at a location in the 16500 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Through investigation, detectives obtained a search warrant for the property and, upon entering, located several other stolen vehicles and stolen construction equipment. The vehicles were not limited to Orleans Parish, as vehicles reported stolen from neighboring parishes including St. Bernard and St. Tammany parishes were located inside the property. In total, five stolen vehicles were recovered, one of which was found to have been used during the commission of an armed carjacking.

While the investigation into this location and incidents are in the early stages, no arrests have been made yet. Detectives request assistance from the community with any information they may have regarding this investigation.

Anyone with additional information that can aid this ongoing investigation is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.