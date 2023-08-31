NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were killed and one other was wounded in two separate shootings overnight.

According to the NOPD, around 10:24 p.m. on Aug. 30., officers responded to the call of a double shooting in the Pines Village neighborhood in the 4800 block of Francis Drive. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and a woman with a graze wound to the leg.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Two hours later, around 12:38 a.m. on Aug. 31, NOPD officers say they responded to a shooting in New Orleans East in the 4700 block of Nighthart Street.

When they arrived, an unresponsive man was found in the yard of a home, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further details have been provided for either shooting. The NOPD is in the process of gathering evidence and information to determine possible suspects and motives.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release both victims identities after autopsies are done and the families are notified.

Anyone with additional information on either shooting is asked to call NOPD’s Homicide detectives at (504)658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Stories