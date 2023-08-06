NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in the Seventh Ward on Sunday, Aug. 6.

NOPD officials said they responded to a call at the intersection of St. Anthony and Henriette Delille streets around 10:01 p.m.

They said initial reports indicate that a man sustained at least one gunshot wound to his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

The NOPD did not release any additional details.

