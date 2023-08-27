NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a person dead in the Tulane-Gravier neighborhood on Sunday, Aug. 27.

NOPD officials said initial reports show two people were found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 2600 block of Poydras Street around 6:37 p.m.

They said one victim has been pronounced dead.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

