NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a teenage boy dead in the Seabrook area on Sunday, Aug. 6.

NOPD officials said they responded to a call of a shooting around 8:30 p.m. at the 7700 block Shubert Street.

Upon arrival, officers said they located a 13-year-old boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his body.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Emergency Medical Services.

NOPD officials said the investigation is ongoing and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The NOPD did not release any additional details.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Homicide Division at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111.

