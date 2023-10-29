NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead near the Village de L’Est area on Sunday, Oct. 29.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 13500 block of Granville Street around 6:30 p.m.

They said reports show a man was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts