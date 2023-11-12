NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead near the Michoud area on Sunday, Nov. 12.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a man who had been shot in the 14000 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:50 p.m.

They said he was brought to a local hospital suffering with multiple gunshot wounds, where he later died.

The Orleans Parish coroner will identify the victim and perform an autopsy.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call NOPD Homicide Section detectives at (504)-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at (504)-822-1111.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts