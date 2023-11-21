NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a boy dead near the Michoud area on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

NOPD officials said initial reports show a boy was shot in the 14700 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 5:42 p.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

