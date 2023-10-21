NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the French Quarter on Saturday, Oct. 21.
NOPD officials said a man was shot near the intersection of Decatur and N. Peters streets.
The NOPD did not release any additional information.
This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- Patchy dense fog possible, then mostly cloudy and warm
- NOPD investigating homicide near French Quarter
- John Curtis runs past St. Aug, 36-26 for second win in a row
- LIV Golf Miami: 4Aces, Crushers, Torque, Rangegoats advance to final
- Guggenheim runs for 2 TDs as Nicholls beats Texas A&M-Commerce 27-7