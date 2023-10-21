NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred near the French Quarter on Saturday, Oct. 21.

NOPD officials said a man was shot near the intersection of Decatur and N. Peters streets.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

This is a developing story. Stay with WGNO as we learn more.

