NOPD investigating homicide on I-10 service road

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday in the 12300 block of North I-10 Service Rod that left one person dead.

At about 11:46 p.m., NOPD Seventh District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting at the location. Upon arrival, officers discovered a male victim inside of a residence and having sustained a gunshot wound(s).

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive. No additional details are available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will identify the victim and official cause of death upon completion of autopsy and notification of family.

Homicide Detective Eric Vilhelmsen is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.