NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man and a woman dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Sept. 19.
NOPD officials said officers responded to a report in the 10800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:54 p.m.
They said initial reports show that a man and a woman have been pronounced dead.
The NOPD did not release any additional information.
