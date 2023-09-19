NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man and a woman dead in New Orleans East on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report in the 10800 block of Chef Menteur Highway around 3:54 p.m.

They said initial reports show that a man and a woman have been pronounced dead.

The NOPD did not release any additional information.

