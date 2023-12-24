NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a woman dead near downtown New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 24.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Exchange Place around 3:26 p.m.

At the scene, officers said they found a woman who had been shot lying in the street. She was brought to a hospital, where she later died.

The investigation is ongoing, and the Orleans Parish coroner will conduct an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can call Homicide Detective Maurice Stewart at (504)-658-5300, Crimestoppers at (504)-822-1111, or toll-free 1-877-903-7867.

