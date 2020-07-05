NOPD investigating homicide in Algiers

New Orleans Police are investigating a murder in Algiers.

It happened around 3:00 am on General De Gaulle Drive near Westbend Parkway. Police responded to a car accident when they found a 35-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police believe he was shot somewhere else beore crashing his car on General De Gaulle Drive.

Currently there is no names of any suspects or a motive. If you have any information you’re asked to Crimestoppers, (504) 822-1111.