NOPD investigating homicide by stabbing on MLK Blvd.

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is investigating a homicide that occurred today (August 6) in the Sixth District.

At around 3:13 p.m., NOPD Sixth District officers responded to a call of aggravated battery by cutting in in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found an unidentified male victim suffering from stab wounds. EMS transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Early reports indicate the victim and an unknown subject got into an altercation when the subject stabbed the victim.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person responsible in this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy is in charge of the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Homicide Division at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.