NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that left a man dead in Algiers on Sunday, Sept. 17.

NOPD officials said officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive around 12:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers said they discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot inside a car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy and identify the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this homicide can call Homicide Detective Jamaane Roy at (504)-658-5300, CRIMESTOPPERS at (504)-822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).

