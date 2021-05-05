NOPD investigating fatal stabbing

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after they were stabbed in the 1100 block of Marais Street blocks away from N Rampart Street.
Details are limited, but NOPD is on scene.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 504-822-1111.
